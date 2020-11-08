Kimberly Riegel is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Riegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Riegel is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Patchogue, NY.
East Coast Gastroenterology153 N Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 714-4444
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After seeing two gastros who dissmissed me previously for constant vomiting episodes, loss of appetite, pain etc. I got to see Kimberly Reigel at Stonybrook Gastro. She listened to everything I had to say. I could tell she was concerned and really wanted to try to help me. Great bedside manner but also very direct. I left that office so happy that somebody finally took me seriously and didn't make me feel crazy. After any tests I had done she was very quick to call me with results and explained everything. Now I see one of the Doctors there because of the mystery and severity of my illness but if it was not for Kimberly I would not have the results I do today!!! . A big Thank you to her!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851417786
