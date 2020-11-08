See All Gastroenterologists in Patchogue, NY
Kimberly Riegel Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Riegel

Gastroenterology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Riegel is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. 

Kimberly Riegel works at East Coast Gastroenterology in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Gastroenterology
    153 N Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 714-4444
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Riegel?

    Nov 08, 2020
    After seeing two gastros who dissmissed me previously for constant vomiting episodes, loss of appetite, pain etc. I got to see Kimberly Reigel at Stonybrook Gastro. She listened to everything I had to say. I could tell she was concerned and really wanted to try to help me. Great bedside manner but also very direct. I left that office so happy that somebody finally took me seriously and didn't make me feel crazy. After any tests I had done she was very quick to call me with results and explained everything. Now I see one of the Doctors there because of the mystery and severity of my illness but if it was not for Kimberly I would not have the results I do today!!! . A big Thank you to her!
    Alyssa Curtin — Nov 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Riegel
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Riegel?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Riegel to family and friends

    Kimberly Riegel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Riegel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Riegel.

    About Kimberly Riegel

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851417786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Riegel is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Riegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Riegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Riegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Riegel works at East Coast Gastroenterology in Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Kimberly Riegel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Riegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Riegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Riegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Riegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Riegel?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.