Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP

Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    11511 Canterwood Blvd, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 857-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2020
    She is so caring. She really takes time to find out what is going on and what is the best way to go forward. Never have to wait for scheduled appointments. I would and have recommended her to several people.
    Connie Wilson — Dec 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP
    About Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437501699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Roberts, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

