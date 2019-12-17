Kimberly Rogers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Rogers, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Rogers, NP
Kimberly Rogers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Kimberly Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kimberly Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Regional Diabetes Education1415 S Division St, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Rogers?
Kim has been taking care of me for several years and she is awesome. She really listens to patients and treats their symptoms not their blood work. She is far more knowledgeable about thyroid issues and is well versed on treating it effectively. I defer to her on all my medical issues because she knows what will and won’t infer with my medicines. Cannot day enough good things about her.
About Kimberly Rogers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053300665
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Rogers accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Rogers works at
Kimberly Rogers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.