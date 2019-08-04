Kimberly Rogers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Rogers, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberly Rogers, PA-C
Kimberly Rogers, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Kimberly Rogers works at
Kimberly Rogers' Office Locations
Novant Health Milestone Family Medicine1035 Lincolnton Rd Ste 2, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2092
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thoughtful and understanding. She takes time and listens to your concerns and ailments. She is cautious and will refer you to someone else if she thinks you need another advice. I have been seeing Ms. Rogers for 14 years.
About Kimberly Rogers, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306885819
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Rogers accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Kimberly Rogers works at
12 patients have reviewed Kimberly Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
