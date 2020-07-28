Dr. Kimberly Samuels, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Samuels, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Samuels, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Samuels works at
Locations
UT Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology Continuity Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7200
UT Physicians Women's Center - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200-D, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-9300
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so wonderful and has helped me tremendously. Easy to open up to and speak with about anything. I fully trust her and have already grown from some life obstacles in just a short amount of sessions with Dr. Samuels. Her office staff have been wonderful also- always very kind.
About Dr. Kimberly Samuels, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
