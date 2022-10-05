See All Dermatologists in Gurnee, IL
Kimberly Schwerdtfeger, FNP-C

Dermatology
5.0 (144)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Schwerdtfeger, FNP-C is a Dermatologist in Gurnee, IL. 

Kimberly Schwerdtfeger works at North Suburban Dermatology Associates in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Suburban Dermatology Associates
    103 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 709-3710
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kimberly Schwerdtfeger, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235414665
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

