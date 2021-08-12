Kimberly Sharpe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Sharpe, LMHC
Overview
Kimberly Sharpe, LMHC is a Counselor in Miramar, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 75 State St, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (888) 982-7956
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Sharpe?
I've used Kimberly as my go-to therapist when I need to talk about life. She's supportive, kind, and a wonderful listener. I'm so glad I found her! And she's very flexible about appointments. Recommend highly.
About Kimberly Sharpe, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073883047
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Sharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.