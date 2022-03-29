See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, KY
Kimberly Sowden, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Sowden, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kimberly Sowden, ARNP

Kimberly Sowden, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. 

Kimberly Sowden works at Madison Family Clinic in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Summer Blair, APRN
Summer Blair, APRN
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
Sherrie Bonarigo, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Alexis McAnally, APRN
Alexis McAnally, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Kimberly Sowden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Family Clinic
    2161 Lexington 1 Fl Rd Ste 5, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 626-7794
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Sowden?

    Mar 29, 2022
    Are you looking for a medical professional that truly cares about you? Look no further because you found her. Kim has taken care of me and my family for years and I’m so thankful for her. Thank you Kim!
    Laura Boeckel — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Sowden, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Sowden, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Sowden to family and friends

    Kimberly Sowden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Sowden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Sowden, ARNP.

    About Kimberly Sowden, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376686105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Sowden, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Sowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Sowden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Sowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Sowden works at Madison Family Clinic in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Kimberly Sowden’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kimberly Sowden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Sowden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Sowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Sowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Sowden, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.