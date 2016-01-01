Overview of Kimberly Taniguchi, FNP

Kimberly Taniguchi, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Davis, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University - Nursing and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Kimberly Taniguchi works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.