Kimberly Taniguchi, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Davis, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University - Nursing and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Kimberly Taniguchi works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Taniguchi's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Asthma
Diabetes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Kimberly Taniguchi, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1760910376
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Samuel Merritt University - Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Taniguchi, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Taniguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Taniguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Taniguchi works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Taniguchi’s profile.

    Kimberly Taniguchi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Taniguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Taniguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Taniguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

