Kimberly Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Thompson, PMHNP
Overview of Kimberly Thompson, PMHNP
Kimberly Thompson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Kimberly Thompson works at
Kimberly Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Live Oak Counseling Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 815, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 520-7575
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Thompson?
Kimberly has been great to work with. She cares about the patient and seems super knowledgeable about medication options.
About Kimberly Thompson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649613035
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Thompson works at
6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.