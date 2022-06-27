Kimberly Town, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Town is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Town, APRN
Kimberly Town, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Kimberly Town works at
Kimberly Town's Office Locations
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 360-1740
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-2060
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 360-1736Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 360-1842
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Paula the nurse was outstanding, she was very professional, yet personable. She provided excellent communication during my entire visit. Kim Town was outstanding, I am Happy to have been referred to a Topnotch Provider!
About Kimberly Town, APRN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1790772713
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
Kimberly Town has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Town accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kimberly Town using Healthline FindCare.
Kimberly Town has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Town works at
50 patients have reviewed Kimberly Town. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Town.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Town, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Town appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.