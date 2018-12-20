Kimberly Tschetter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Tschetter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Tschetter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Farmington, CT.
Kimberly Tschetter works at
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-8080MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is down to earth, explains everything and hit the nail on the head exactly where my pain is coming from after I'd seen numerous doctors. And multiple tests.
About Kimberly Tschetter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083041388
