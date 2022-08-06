See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Modesto, CA
Kimberly Underwood

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.0 (29)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kimberly Underwood is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    615 13th St Ste B, Modesto, CA 95354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 380-4183

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(21)
Aug 06, 2022
Co Parenting can be hard and stressful. Kim has way of explaining things and it's been a huge help. She's extremely professional and has answered all of my questions/concerns.
L — Aug 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kimberly Underwood
About Kimberly Underwood

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679763940
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

29 patients have reviewed Kimberly Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Underwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

