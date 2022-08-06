Kimberly Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Underwood
Overview
Kimberly Underwood is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 615 13th St Ste B, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 380-4183
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Underwood?
Co Parenting can be hard and stressful. Kim has way of explaining things and it's been a huge help. She's extremely professional and has answered all of my questions/concerns.
About Kimberly Underwood
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1679763940
Frequently Asked Questions
29 patients have reviewed Kimberly Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Underwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.