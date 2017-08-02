See All Family Doctors in Lakewood, WA
Kimberly Valencia, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Valencia, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.4 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Valencia, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Kimberly Valencia works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vanson Libre, MD
Dr. Vanson Libre, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Krebs, MD
Dr. Daniel Krebs, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Brendon Hutchinson, MD
Dr. Brendon Hutchinson, MD
3.8 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake
    9537 Gravelly Lake Dr Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 984-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Valencia?

    Aug 02, 2017
    Honestly, the best doctor that I have been to and I have been to a lot. Kind and intelligent.. She really wants the best for you. I am looking forward to a long lasting relationship..
    Carol in DuPont, WA — Aug 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kimberly Valencia, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Valencia, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Valencia to family and friends

    Kimberly Valencia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Valencia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Valencia, ARNP.

    About Kimberly Valencia, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457532558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Valencia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Valencia works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Kimberly Valencia’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kimberly Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Valencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Valencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Valencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Valencia, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.