Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westwood, KS. 

Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS, Overland Park, KS and Gladstone, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion
    2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 2, Ste 200
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    Englewood Center
    101 NW Englewood Rd Ste 130, Gladstone, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    University of Kansas Department of Surge
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 789-5032
  6. 6
    Quivira Medical Pavilion
    12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417221516
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

