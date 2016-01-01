Kimberly Weise, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Weise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Weise, PA
Overview
Kimberly Weise, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI.
Kimberly Weise works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians New London1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4696Tuesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Weise?
About Kimberly Weise, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083010284
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Weise accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Weise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Weise works at
Kimberly Weise has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Weise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Weise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Weise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.