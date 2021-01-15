See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Kimberly White, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kimberly White, APRN

Kimberly White, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Kimberly White works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Preston in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates - Preston
    7430 Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 968-3010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Respiratory Diseases
Anxiety
Depression
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Kim is the most understanding, loving, caring doctor I have ever had. She takes the time to listen to what is going on, never makes you feel rushed and listens carefully. I absolutely adore Kim and will always go to her!
    Ashley — Jan 15, 2021
    About Kimberly White, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679538151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly White works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Preston in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kimberly White’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kimberly White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

