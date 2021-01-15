Kimberly White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly White, APRN
Overview of Kimberly White, APRN
Kimberly White, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kimberly White's Office Locations
Norton Community Medical Associates - Preston7430 Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 968-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly White?
Kim is the most understanding, loving, caring doctor I have ever had. She takes the time to listen to what is going on, never makes you feel rushed and listens carefully. I absolutely adore Kim and will always go to her!
About Kimberly White, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679538151
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly White accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kimberly White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly White.
