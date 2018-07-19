See All Nurse Practitioners in Decatur, AL
Kimberly Young, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kimberly Young, FNP-BC

Kimberly Young, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, AL. 

Kimberly Young works at River Oaks Family Medicine in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Young's Office Locations

    River Oaks Family Medicine
    1813 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 274-0161
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 19, 2018
    Kim is an amazing nurse practitioner. She has always spent as much time as I needed her too with me and she explains things exceptionally well. I highly recommend her.
    Tommie Woods in Hillsboro, AL — Jul 19, 2018
    About Kimberly Young, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811068133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Young, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Young works at River Oaks Family Medicine in Decatur, AL. View the full address on Kimberly Young’s profile.

    Kimberly Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

