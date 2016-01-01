Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimberlyn Watson, PHD
Dr. Kimberlyn Watson, PHD is a Psychologist in Newark, DE.
Lifestance Health910 S Chapel St, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 224-1400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberlyn Watson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1336308923
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
