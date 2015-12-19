See All Clinical Psychologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Kina Johnson Clark, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Kina Johnson Clark, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Johnson Clark works at Hearthstone Counseling Services Inc. in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hearthstone Counseling Services Inc.
    1380 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 726-4030
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2015
    I have made amazing changes in my life working with Kina. Her compassion , support and guidances has made me more comfortable with myself and relationships. It has been my pace and my needs. Kina has decreased the wait time recently yet it has not been a problem for me since she is worth waiting for. She is incredible patient and sees things from your eyes. I was on edge starting out because I had experienced some awful therapist.
    Fair Oaks, CA — Dec 19, 2015
    About Dr. Kina Johnson Clark, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326061813
