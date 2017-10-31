Kindra Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kindra Clark, FNP-C
Overview of Kindra Clark, FNP-C
Kindra Clark, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Kindra Clark's Office Locations
MedFirst Primary Care - The Skinner Clinic124 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 224-1771
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kindra, was wonderful. Very pleasant and professional. This was my first time seeing her at this clinic since my Dr. was not available to see me this day. She was efficient from beginning to end, even calling me with results personally after I became very ill and was worried after some bad labs. had come back. Thank you Dr Clark your awesome.....
About Kindra Clark, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558765727
Kindra Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
