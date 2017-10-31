See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Kindra Clark, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kindra Clark, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kindra Clark, FNP-C

Kindra Clark, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Kindra Clark works at MedFirst Primary Care - The Skinner Clinic in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kindra Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MedFirst Primary Care - The Skinner Clinic
    124 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 224-1771
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kindra Clark?

    Oct 31, 2017
    Kindra, was wonderful. Very pleasant and professional. This was my first time seeing her at this clinic since my Dr. was not available to see me this day. She was efficient from beginning to end, even calling me with results personally after I became very ill and was worried after some bad labs. had come back. Thank you Dr Clark your awesome.....
    Laura Elizondo in San Antonio, TX — Oct 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kindra Clark, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kindra Clark, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kindra Clark to family and friends

    Kindra Clark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kindra Clark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kindra Clark, FNP-C.

    About Kindra Clark, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558765727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kindra Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kindra Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kindra Clark works at MedFirst Primary Care - The Skinner Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Kindra Clark’s profile.

    Kindra Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kindra Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kindra Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kindra Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kindra Clark, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.