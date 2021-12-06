Kindra Shepard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kindra Shepard, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kindra Shepard, FNP
Kindra Shepard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Kindra Shepard works at
Kindra Shepard's Office Locations
UAP Family Practice1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kindra Shepard, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326535816
Frequently Asked Questions
Kindra Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kindra Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kindra Shepard.
