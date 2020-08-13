Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinjal Patel, OD
Overview of Dr. Kinjal Patel, OD
Dr. Kinjal Patel, OD is an Optometrist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
NJ Eye And Ear1016 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-5700Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
She is a great doctor who takes her time to assess and explain everything in details! Very well knowledgeable and educated doctor!
About Dr. Kinjal Patel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1841765112
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.