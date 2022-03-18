See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Kinsey Callaway, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kinsey Callaway, ARNP

Kinsey Callaway, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Kinsey Callaway works at HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - East Plaza in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kinsey Callaway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Regional Medical Group
    2414 E Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 702-9940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Kinsey Callaway, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881192441
