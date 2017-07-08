Dr. Francis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kip Francis, DC
Overview
Dr. Kip Francis, DC is a Chiropractor in Durant, OK.
Dr. Francis works at
Locations
Francis Family Chiropractic Clinic PC1705 N Washington Ave Ste B, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 924-9000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Francis and the lady upfront were so friendly and addressed my needs very well. Every time anyone asks about a chiropractor, I recommend him! I felt better after 3 times of going, no going 3 times a week for a month. He cares about you, not your money!
About Dr. Kip Francis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245240316
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.