Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Dr. Mishra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sugar Land Counseling Center4665 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 876-3232Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
1111 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478
Directions
(832) 876-3232
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?
Dr. Mishra is an outstanding therapist. She helped me see things differently.
About Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720180631
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- UT Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.