Kirk Gautier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirk Gautier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kirk Gautier, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirk Gautier, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX.
Kirk Gautier works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Athens805 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 579-7205Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
3
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kirk Gautier?
Office staff was efficient and friendly. Practitioner and nurse knowledgeable, Professional and efficient.
About Kirk Gautier, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1821027798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirk Gautier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kirk Gautier accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirk Gautier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kirk Gautier works at
135 patients have reviewed Kirk Gautier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirk Gautier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirk Gautier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirk Gautier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.