Kirk Stephens, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Bradley Dermatology166 E 5900 S Ste B111, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 509-5722Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to see Kirk when he was with Dr. Bradley's practice. Friendly and did beautiful work in removing a squamous cell carcinoma from just under my left eye. Because of virus (and a senior citizen) have not been out for my usual check ups, but will go to him as soon as I can. Highly recommend him.
About Kirk Stephens, PA-C
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
