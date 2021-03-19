Overview

Kirk Stephens, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.



Kirk Stephens works at Bradley Dermatology in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.