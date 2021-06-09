Dr. Kirk Thorn, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Thorn, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirk Thorn, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Draper, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 E Draper Park Ln Ste 10, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 676-0333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thorn is very warm and friendly and knowledgeable. He is easy to be around and talk about hard things. I like that he is not afraid to jump right in after hearing all relevant facts and assess the situation and give suggestions. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Kirk Thorn, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568478741
