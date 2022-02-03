Dr. Kirsi Niemela-Waller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemela-Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirsi Niemela-Waller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kirsi Niemela-Waller, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Niemela-Waller works at
Locations
Kirsi Nlemela-waller1006 N Bowen Rd Ste 124, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 543-3704
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was referred by her neurologist to see Dr. Kirsi Waller. I’m very happy with the service provide, She’s a wonderful doctor and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kirsi Niemela-Waller, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700956976
Dr. Niemela-Waller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niemela-Waller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemela-Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemela-Waller works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemela-Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemela-Waller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemela-Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemela-Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.