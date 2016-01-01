Kirsten Kane, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirsten Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kirsten Kane, MS
Overview
Kirsten Kane, MS is a Dietitian in Zion, IL.
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Kirsten Kane, MS
- Dietetics
- English
- 1295213395
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirsten Kane accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kirsten Kane using Healthline FindCare.
Kirsten Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kirsten Kane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.