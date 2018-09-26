Kirsten Schneider, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirsten Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kirsten Schneider, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirsten Schneider, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from Touro|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center, NE - PA-C.
Kirsten Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Optimus Medical Group Pllc3402 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 883-0029
-
2
DermOne of North Carolina, P.A.34 Office Park Dr Ste 300, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (469) 706-9230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- EBSO, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kirsten Schneider?
Very helpful and thorough. Always have something new to suggest. Takes note of patient's situation. Very friendly and approachable.
About Kirsten Schneider, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1245206341
Education & Certifications
- Touro|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center, NE - PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirsten Schneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kirsten Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirsten Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kirsten Schneider works at
136 patients have reviewed Kirsten Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.