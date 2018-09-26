Overview

Kirsten Schneider, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from Touro|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center, NE - PA-C.



Kirsten Schneider works at Optimus Medical Group Pllc in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.