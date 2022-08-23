See All Physicians Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Kirsten Werner, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kirsten Werner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Kirsten Werner works at John N Campbell MD PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Barney Family Medicine
    6690 Crossings Dr SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 600-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2022
    I have been with Kirsten for about 6 months and have seen her for several things. She has great bedside manner, is knowledgeable and kind. She is engaged, and follows up with what she says she is going to do. The office and staff is relaxed and calm. I highly recommend her!!!
    Laurie N — Aug 23, 2022
    About Kirsten Werner, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518322767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirsten Werner, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirsten Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kirsten Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kirsten Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirsten Werner works at John N Campbell MD PC in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Kirsten Werner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kirsten Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Werner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

