Kirsten Werner, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirsten Werner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Kirsten Werner works at
Locations
David Barney Family Medicine6690 Crossings Dr SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Directions (616) 600-1885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Kirsten for about 6 months and have seen her for several things. She has great bedside manner, is knowledgeable and kind. She is engaged, and follows up with what she says she is going to do. The office and staff is relaxed and calm. I highly recommend her!!!
About Kirsten Werner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirsten Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kirsten Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirsten Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kirsten Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.