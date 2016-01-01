Kirsti Peavy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirsti Peavy, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirsti Peavy, PA-C is a Psychologist in Shreveport, LA.
Kirsti Peavy works at
Locations
The Center For Mental Wellness1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
About Kirsti Peavy, PA-C
- Psychology
- English
- 1417284373
