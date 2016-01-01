See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN

Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jessica Macconchie, CRNP
Jessica Macconchie, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Karin Isett, CRNP
Karin Isett, CRNP
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Lisa Griffin, CRNP
Lisa Griffin, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    120 Madison Avenue Virtua Mt # H, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 444-5500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter?

    Photo: Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter to family and friends

    Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN.

    About Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699989004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kirstin Patragnoni-Sauter, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.