Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirstin Pfannenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Kirstin Pfannenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Brooklyn Park8559 Edinbrook Pkwy Ste 100, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kirstin Pfannenstein?
Kirstin Pfannenstein is fantastic! Very competent, thorough, personable. Truly looking out for patient's best interest. Receptive to questions and really listens. Extremely knowledgeable. Reviews history carefully and makes sure all information is accurate and complete in chart. I have never had a health professional more alert to important details. Highly recommend her!
About Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1992181689
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirstin Pfannenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kirstin Pfannenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirstin Pfannenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kirstin Pfannenstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Kirstin Pfannenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirstin Pfannenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirstin Pfannenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirstin Pfannenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.