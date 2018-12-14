See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn Park, MN
Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn Park, MN. 

Kirstin Pfannenstein works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Brooklyn Park in Brooklyn Park, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic - Brooklyn Park
    8559 Edinbrook Pkwy Ste 100, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kirstin Pfannenstein?

    Dec 14, 2018
    Kirstin Pfannenstein is fantastic! Very competent, thorough, personable. Truly looking out for patient's best interest. Receptive to questions and really listens. Extremely knowledgeable. Reviews history carefully and makes sure all information is accurate and complete in chart. I have never had a health professional more alert to important details. Highly recommend her!
    Kathleen Kunzman in Brooklyn Park, MN — Dec 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kirstin Pfannenstein to family and friends

    Kirstin Pfannenstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kirstin Pfannenstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C.

    About Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992181689
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirstin Pfannenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kirstin Pfannenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirstin Pfannenstein works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Brooklyn Park in Brooklyn Park, MN. View the full address on Kirstin Pfannenstein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kirstin Pfannenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirstin Pfannenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirstin Pfannenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirstin Pfannenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kirstin Pfannenstein, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.