Dr. Kittredge Stephenson, PHD
Dr. Kittredge Stephenson, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Jennifer Markey PC730 N Post Oak Rd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 364-3728
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
I highly recommend Dr. Stephenson if you are looking for psychotherapy services. He taught me very useful skills and tools to better manage my emotions and anxiety, as well as to better navigate different life situations. I appreciated his very kind, gentle, perceptive, and insightful approach, which made for very effective conversation in my sessions with him. I also really appreciated his professionalism and attentiveness as he was always on time and took our sessions very seriously. Dr. Stephenson taught me “how to fish” and did a great job in guiding me in my journey. I’ve found that even in unprecedented times we are facing right now with COVID-19, I have been able to use the skills I learned during my time with Dr. Stephenson to remain more calm and peaceful than prior to my work with him.
- Psychology
- English
- 1932572187
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
