Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Laboriel works at Individualized Psychological Resources, Inc in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Individualized Psychological Resources, INC.
    1779 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Testing
Psychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Estoy muy agradecido a la Dra. Kity Laboriel, las consultas me están ayudando mucho en lo personal y en lo familiar. Es una excelente profesional.
    Homero Manosalva — Sep 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D
    About Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386874980
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Psychiatric Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Fiu Couseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

