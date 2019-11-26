See All Family Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. 

Knogwan Yuenyongsagul works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine - Chandler
    655 S Dobson Rd Ste 111, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul?

    Nov 26, 2019
    Dr. K takes the time to really listen, not make you feel rushed. She will gather research on health topics important to you and even mailed out additional information she had for me. She really seems to genuinely care for her patients.
    Kathy — Nov 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Knogwan Yuenyongsagul to family and friends

    Knogwan Yuenyongsagul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C.

    About Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033507702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Knogwan Yuenyongsagul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Knogwan Yuenyongsagul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Knogwan Yuenyongsagul works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Knogwan Yuenyongsagul’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Knogwan Yuenyongsagul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Knogwan Yuenyongsagul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.