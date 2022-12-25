See All Family Doctors in Saint Anthony, MN
Kole Seiler, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kole Seiler, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN. 

Kole Seiler works at North Memorial Health Clinic-St. Anthony in Saint Anthony, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic-St. Anthony
    2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Saint Anthony, MN 55421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2022
    Kind, takes the time to listen, advocates for his patients, and takes the time to listen
    Steph H. — Dec 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kole Seiler, PA-C
    About Kole Seiler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679946362
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kole Seiler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kole Seiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kole Seiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kole Seiler works at North Memorial Health Clinic-St. Anthony in Saint Anthony, MN. View the full address on Kole Seiler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kole Seiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kole Seiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kole Seiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kole Seiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

