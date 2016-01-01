See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Kori Nelson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kori Nelson, FNP-C

Kori Nelson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Kori Nelson works at Legacy Medical Village in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kori Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Village
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 964-0363
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    About Kori Nelson, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1275051039
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kori Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kori Nelson works at Legacy Medical Village in Plano, TX. View the full address on Kori Nelson’s profile.

    Kori Nelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kori Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kori Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kori Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

