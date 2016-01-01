Kori Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kori Williams, FNP
Overview of Kori Williams, FNP
Kori Williams, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Kori Williams works at
Kori Williams' Office Locations
Farr Medical Group Inc.8307 Brimhall Rd Ste 1707, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 587-8990
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kori Williams, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013457969
Kori Williams accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kori Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kori Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kori Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kori Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kori Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.