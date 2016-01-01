Korie Lambert, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Korie Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Korie Lambert, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Korie Lambert, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Korie Lambert works at
Locations
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2802
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Korie Lambert, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1396709564
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Korie Lambert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Korie Lambert accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Korie Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Korie Lambert.
