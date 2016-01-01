Dr. Kortnie Strother, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strother is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kortnie Strother, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kortnie Strother, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Strother works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1251 Austin Hwy Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (855) 442-9989
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strother?
About Dr. Kortnie Strother, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962738484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strother accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strother has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strother works at
Dr. Strother has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strother.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strother, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strother appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.