Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD

Psychology
2.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.

Dr. Banks works at Arkansas Behavioral Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Behavioral Center
    11908 Kanis Rd Ste G8, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 537-0158
  2. 2
    Arkansas Behavioral Center (ABC)
    10201 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 537-0158

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 14, 2017
    Dr. Banks took the time to explain everything to me. She listened to the concerns of myself and teachers and told us what we needed to do to overcome issues we were facing after fully evaluating both of my children. Thank you!
    Anna in Benton, Ar — Apr 14, 2017
    About Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245291970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Central Arkansas Psychology Consortium
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banks works at Arkansas Behavioral Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

