Dr. Koons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kregg Koons, OD
Overview of Dr. Kregg Koons, OD
Dr. Kregg Koons, OD is an Optometrist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Koons' Office Locations
Kregg Koons Od Inc3300 W Fox Ridge Ln, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-4727
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best eye doctor I've been too. Very friendly and efficient, with a variety of glasses to chose from if needed. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Kregg Koons, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962515791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koons accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koons.
