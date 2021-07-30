Dr. Kreig Roof, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kreig Roof, PHD
Overview of Dr. Kreig Roof, PHD
Dr. Kreig Roof, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Roof works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roof's Office Locations
-
1
Kreig D. Roof Ph.d. Pllc3325 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 102, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 778-9978
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roof?
Wonderful experience! Dr was very engaging with my child. Testing was very thorough.
About Dr. Kreig Roof, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1023102944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roof has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roof accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roof works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.