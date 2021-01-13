Dr. Kris Lind, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kris Lind, OD
Overview of Dr. Kris Lind, OD
Dr. Kris Lind, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Lind works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lind's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Coast Optical Co. Inc.110 Palm Coast Pkwy Ne, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-1200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lind?
Always excellent, I have been a patient for 20+ years!
About Dr. Kris Lind, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730209685
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lind has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lind accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lind works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lind. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.