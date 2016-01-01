Kris Moghadamian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kris Moghadamian, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kris Moghadamian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Kris Moghadamian works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Dermatology177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1511
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kris Moghadamian?
About Kris Moghadamian, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518226240
Frequently Asked Questions
Kris Moghadamian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kris Moghadamian works at
Kris Moghadamian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Moghadamian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kris Moghadamian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kris Moghadamian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.