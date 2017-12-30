Krissa Orlowski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krissa Orlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Krissa Orlowski, PA
Krissa Orlowski, PA is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Summit View Clinic Inc11019 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 537-0293
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have never felt so comfortable with a provider before. She is the nicest, most helpful doctor I've ever experienced. She has even called me after appointments to check how I'm feeling after medication/testing, etc. She even calls me herself with tests results to answer any questions I have. She is amazing!
Krissa Orlowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Krissa Orlowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krissa Orlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Krissa Orlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krissa Orlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krissa Orlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krissa Orlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.